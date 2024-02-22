St Gerosa case: Five accused get anticipatory bail

BENGALURU: A special court to try criminal cases against former and sitting MPs/MLAs on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to two Mangaluru MLAs, two corporators and a VHP leader in connection with the St Gerosa High School incident in Mangaluru, opining that their custodial interrogation is not required.

The accused are Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru North Dr Y Bharath Shetty, VHP leader Sharan Kumar alias Sharan Pumpwell and Mangaluru City Corporation corporators Sandeep and Bharath Kumar.

Sr Prabha, who was a teacher at the school, had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion. On February 12, students and parents staged a protest with the support of the petitioners, who were allegedly responsible for inciting people on religious sentiments. Two days after the incident, on February 14, an FIR was registered by one Anil Gerald Lobo.

“It is forthcoming on the materials produced before the court that certain demeaning words were expressed by Sr Prabha touching Hindu community, due to which there was ruckus in front of the school,” said judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat without expressing any opinion on the merits and demerits of the case.

Denying the allegations against the petitioners, senior counsel Aruna Shyam argued that the petitioners were not responsible for the incident as they had visited the school premises only to pacify the general public and no complaint was filed by the police who were on the spot. A complaint was filed by a person two days after the incident, but not the school authorities.

Opposing the bail petition, the public prosecutor argued that the petitioners, being people representatives, should not have behaved in a manner demeaning their office, not incite the general public and create disturbances which would also have serious repercussions on the students. The court, however, noted that the petitioners cannot be denied bail unless it was pointed out that they were responsible for inciting people to create a ruckus near the school or threatening Sr Prabha or goading school authorities to initiate action against her without there being any fault on her part.

The court directed the Mangaluru South police to enlarge the petitioners on bail in the event of their arrest on executing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one surety for the like sum. It also imposed the conditions that petitioners shall appear before the investigation officer as and when called for, shall not threaten the witnesses, and not commit any other similar offences. Breach of any conditions by the petitioners would entail cancellation of bail, the court said.