Bengaluru: Harassed 19-year-old woman dies by suicide

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old woman died by suicide, unable to bear the alleged harassment by her former lover, in Jigani police station limits. Chandrakala, a resident of Gottigere on Bannerghatta Road, ended her life at her aunt’s house in Ramasandra in Jigani, on Wednesday.

Chandrakala’s parents, who were aware of her relationship with Arun, convinced her to end it since he was in bad company and also addicted to vices. They got her engaged with another man, who is her distant relative. Arun allegedly started harassing her and even threatened her fiance, police said.

“Unable to bear the harassment, Chandrakala went to her aunt’s house on Tuesday. Arun is alleged to have been regularly stalking her and was forcing her to cancel her engagement and marry him. He had also told her fiance about their relationship and even threatened Chandrakala that he would end his life,” said an investigating officer, based on her father’s statement.

Jigani police registered a case of unnatural death. Her parents have accused Arun of being responsible for her death. Investigations are on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).