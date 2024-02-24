Bengaluru: Hit by biker, visually impaired couple dies

BENGALURU: In an unfortunate incident, a 52-year-old visually impaired man and his caretaker, who is also partially blind, died on the spot in a road accident in Nelamangala traffic police limits on Friday morning.

The accident took place near Yentaganahalli on NH-75. The victims had been staying in Yentaganahalli for the past two months. They were crossing the highway when an overspeeding two-wheeler rider hit them. The biker was going so fast that he was dragged for almost 100 metres from the accident spot, and landed in a drain along with the bike.

The deceased are identified as Sridhar and Archana, 35, who is said to be Sridhar’s caretaker. Sridhar reportedly worked in a school in Magadi.

The incident happened between 6.45am and 7am, when they were going to catch a bus to Bengaluru to meet a friend. The biker, Ajith Nayak, 45, a manager with an MNC, was on his way to Udupi on a bike. Nayak managed to survive as he was wearing a helmet. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Police seized the bike after lifting it out of the drain.