Bengaluru: Hit by biker, visually impaired couple dies

BENGALURU: In an unfortunate incident, a 52-year-old visually impaired man and his caretaker, who is also partially blind, died on the spot in a road accident in Nelamangala traffic police limits on Friday morning.
The accident took place near Yentaganahalli on NH-75. The victims had been staying in Yentaganahalli for the past two months. They were crossing the highway when an overspeeding two-wheeler rider hit them. The biker was going so fast that he was dragged for almost 100 metres from the accident spot, and landed in a drain along with the bike.
The deceased are identified as Sridhar and Archana, 35, who is said to be Sridhar’s caretaker. Sridhar reportedly worked in a school in Magadi.
The incident happened between 6.45am and 7am, when they were going to catch a bus to Bengaluru to meet a friend. The biker, Ajith Nayak, 45, a manager with an MNC, was on his way to Udupi on a bike. Nayak managed to survive as he was wearing a helmet. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Police seized the bike after lifting it out of the drain.
“As the spot is prone to accidents, traffic police have barricaded either side of the main road. Some miscreants have cut the barricades so that vehicles and people can cross the road. The two victims are said to have crossed the road at the same point,” said an officer.