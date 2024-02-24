Bengaluru: Woman bitten, attacked at swimming pool in Yelahanka

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old owner of a reputed swimming pool in Yelahanka New Town is accused of biting the ring finger and attacking a 41-year-old woman with a plastic pipe on the premises of the swimming pool recently.

The woman had come to the pool with five others. After spending some time in the pool, she is said to have consumed alcohol which she had brought from outside. Seeing it, the owner stopped her from entering the pool as a precaution. The woman is said to have attacked the owner with the liquor bottle. The owner then allegedly beat her with a mop stick in a bid to protect himself.

A woman later filed a complaint with the police, who have registered a case of outraging the modesty of a woman against the pool owner and are hunting for him.

The incident occurred between 4.35 pm and 5.30 pm on Tuesday at Anjanadri Swimming Pool in Veerasagara. The woman, a homemaker, is a resident of Yelahanka New Town 4th Phase. She filed the complaint on Wednesday.

The owner has been identified as Cable Jayanna.

When TNIE contacted the swimming pool personnel, a person identified as Anjan Gowda, who takes care of the pool, said liquor was prohibited that day because of counting for teachers’ constituency elections and still, the woman brought liquor which is not allowed on the pool premises.