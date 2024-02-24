Bengaluru: Woman bitten, attacked at swimming pool in Yelahanka

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old owner of a reputed swimming pool in Yelahanka New Town is accused of biting the ring finger and attacking a 41-year-old woman with a plastic pipe on the premises of the swimming pool recently.
The woman had come to the pool with five others. After spending some time in the pool, she is said to have consumed alcohol which she had brought from outside. Seeing it, the owner stopped her from entering the pool as a precaution. The woman is said to have attacked the owner with the liquor bottle. The owner then allegedly beat her with a mop stick in a bid to protect himself.
A woman later filed a complaint with the police, who have registered a case of outraging the modesty of a woman against the pool owner and are hunting for him.
The incident occurred between 4.35 pm and 5.30 pm on Tuesday at Anjanadri Swimming Pool in Veerasagara. The woman, a homemaker, is a resident of Yelahanka New Town 4th Phase. She filed the complaint on Wednesday.
The owner has been identified as Cable Jayanna.
When TNIE contacted the swimming pool personnel, a person identified as Anjan Gowda, who takes care of the pool, said liquor was prohibited that day because of counting for teachers’ constituency elections and still, the woman brought liquor which is not allowed on the pool premises.
“Before drinking, the group had played in the water for some time. After consuming alcohol, the complainant wanted to enter the pool which is 9 feet deep. When she was stopped, she attacked the owner with a liquor bottle. Everything has been recorded on CCTVs near the pool. A group of six people, including four men and two women, had come to the pool area. Of the two women, one is known to the owner as she stays near his house in Attur Layout. She had requested the owner to provide a private room inside the swimming pool for her friend’s birthday celebrations,” Gowda said.
“We are on the hunt for Jayanna. The complainant has undergone treatment and has provided the treatment document as proof,” said an officer.