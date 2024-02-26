Chopped pieces of elderly woman’s body found stuffed in drum in Bengaluru's KR Puram

BENGALURU: In a gruesome killing, an elderly woman's body, chopped into five pieces, was discovered stuffed inside a plastic drum in Nisarga Layout of KR Puram police station limits on Sunday.



The deceased has been identified as Susheelamma, a 65-year-old woman. At around 5 pm, the residents went near the drum due to a noxious odour emanating from it. While the upper body remained intact, the arms and legs were precisely separated, a police officer said. The drum was found near an abandoned building on II main road of Nisarga Layout, located around 200 metres away from the deceased's residence.

Police sources suspect that the woman was murdered between Saturday evening and midnight.

The last time Susheelamma was seen alive was on Saturday morning by her daughter, with whom she had been residing in Nisarga Layout.

Susheelamma’s daughter, a private firm employee, also owns another apartment adjacent to Susheelamma’s apartment where she had been staying with her only daughter, a college-going youth.