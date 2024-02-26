Chopped pieces of elderly woman’s body found stuffed in drum in Bengaluru's KR Puram
BENGALURU: In a gruesome killing, an elderly woman's body, chopped into five pieces, was discovered stuffed inside a plastic drum in Nisarga Layout of KR Puram police station limits on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Susheelamma, a 65-year-old woman. At around 5 pm, the residents went near the drum due to a noxious odour emanating from it. While the upper body remained intact, the arms and legs were precisely separated, a police officer said. The drum was found near an abandoned building on II main road of Nisarga Layout, located around 200 metres away from the deceased's residence.
Police sources suspect that the woman was murdered between Saturday evening and midnight.
The last time Susheelamma was seen alive was on Saturday morning by her daughter, with whom she had been residing in Nisarga Layout.
Susheelamma’s daughter, a private firm employee, also owns another apartment adjacent to Susheelamma’s apartment where she had been staying with her only daughter, a college-going youth.
Police investigations reveal that Susheelamma had a habit of leaving home without informing her family and returning after some time. When she disappeared on Saturday, her family members assumed it was one of her typical disappearances.
Speaking with TNIE, a senior police officer said, “A few days before, Susheelamma told her neighbour that she was going to get money from somewhere. We are trying to figure out where and who she was getting it from to rule out the possibility of murder for gain.”
“We have interrogated the family members, but no conclusions can be drawn at this point,” a senior police officer said. Susheelamma was well-known among her neighbours, we have questioned the neighbours also but no definite leads for the investigation have surfaced yet, he added.
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials visited the scene and collected samples. The dog squad was also deployed.
The KR Puram police have registered a case of murder and the further investigation is ongoing.