Rains of India is about unsung Heroines

BENGALURU: Throughout history, queens have often had a reputation for reigning with wisdom, courage, and charisma, yet the stories of many such Ranis have been forgotten in the mists of time. These forgotten queens, who once influenced the course of empires, now reside in obscure corners of historical narratives, overshadowed by their more documented male counterparts. It is through the vibrant and enduring oral traditions that the tales of some of these remarkable women still live on, whispered from generation to generation.

City-based storyteller Vikram Sridhar, with a unique storytelling performance titled Ranis of India, attempts to preserve the legacies of such queens across the country. “Ranis of India is a storytelling performance, where we journey into the lives of queens who ruled different parts of India in history. These are stories of real queens and how they are connected to our present,” says Sridhar.

The theatre practitioner’s dedication to authenticity and depth is evident in his approach as his commitment goes beyond books. The performance includes stories from various oral, folk, mythical and historical narratives collected based on numerous travel experiences over the last few years. “The first time I performed this show was in 2017-18, so it’s been about seven years in making. I have been doing it slowly because I wanted to do it more in terms of primary sources by travelling to places like Bhopal, Indore or Assam, and listening to different stories from people,” he says. Sharing one such

anecdote, Sridhar talks about the Begums of Bhopal, who reigned for 100 years between 1819 and 1926. “Visiting Bhopal was very interesting as many might not know that the city

is also connected with Begums of Bhopal. I went to see the lakes they have restored and the buildings that they have built. You can only understand the heritage and history when you go there. That’s how it gives me a more personalised narrative,” he adds.

Highlighting the limited documentation of queens in history, Shridhar says, “A lot of times, when you look at history, you have the word kingdom but not queendom. There are queens who took decisions but they were always by the king’s side. So a lot of the time, we don’t even know if it was the king’s decision or the queen’s but what is often documented is the king’s version,” he notes. He further emphasises the importance of oral tradition in preserving histories. “Oral tradition is organic and it needs humans to carry it through. There is a scope of conversation possible because each person comes from a different version. There is so much to discover in Karnataka itself. We have Rani Chennabhairadevi also known as the Pepper Queen and there is a story of how she swam the entire Sharavathi. Her story also shows the strategies each of them used to get the love of the people and it was not just through war but many other things.” Reportedly, Chennabhairadevi earned the moniker from the Portuguese, as she exported a great amount of pepper and other spices to European and Arab regions through the ports of Bhatkal and Honnavar.

(Ranis of India will be showcased on March 10, 7.30 pm at Lahe Lahe, Kodihalli. Tickets priced at `250, available at bookmyshow.com)