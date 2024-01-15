Two killed in road accident in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : A 47-year-old pedestrian died after a private bus knocked him down in Wilson Garden traffic police station limits on Friday afternoon. Police sources informed that the incident occurred when the deceased, Narendra was crossing the road in Lakkasandra near Kidwai Hospital at around 12:30pm.

Narendra, a resident of Chandrappa Nagar in Adugodi who was working as a BBMP garbage truck driver sustained grievous head injuries after the bus hit him. He was rushed immediately to NIMHANS where he died while being treated.

It is said that the bus driver failed to notice the pedestrian and ended up hitting him. Wilson Garden traffic police registered a case and detained the driver.

In another accident, a 34-year-old pillion rider died when he was riding with his drunk colleague. Sources stated that Tikaraj Bhatt, 33, and Dinesh Bhatt, 34, were heading from towards Tumakuru Road on Outer Ring Road when Tikaraj, who was inebriated, lost control of the vehicle and both riders fell. While Tikaraj sustained minor injuries and bruises, Dinesh died on the spot after he was run over by another bike.