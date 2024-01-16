Builder mafia sinking illegal borewells with impunity, say Bengaluru residents

“The builders here are calling the shots, and many constructions are against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bylaws. Five to seven floors are built, there are no sewage connection, and raw sewage is being diverted to the lake and illegal borewells are drilled often. The issue was raised with officials in the past, but nothing has happened. I hope Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who keeps on harping about creating ‘Brand Bengaluru’ will have the guts to crack down on illegal buildings,” said a resident.

In Whitefield, residents have been complaining about illegal borewell drilling, but officials are just turning a blind eye, said Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor, Namma Whitefield. “Between January 4 and 7, three illegal borewells were drilled,” he said.

“None of the officials pick up phones. It is as though this was to allow the violators to finish the illegal drilling. This raises a host of questions on what is going on behind the scenes. There are allegations of corruption. Officials have been claiming that they are under pressure from politicians and goons. If that is the case, why can’t they complain to the police? Or if they can’t do their job, why don’t they resign? In this case, unless the authority seals illegal borewells, imposes heavy fines, files an FIR against the violators and the contractors, cancels the contractor’s licence, and seizes all the equipment used for drilling, doubts will not be laid to rest,” he said.

Of the 40-plus cases in the last two months, every single one was attempted for commercial or construction use, both of which are banned as Bengaluru is notified as a ‘red zone,’ yet officials failed to act, noted Anirudhan.