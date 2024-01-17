Bringing back the classics

BENGALURU : Swedish musician Maria Forsström is a mezzo-soprano, who has performed pieces from many 20th century composers. On the other hand, Bengt Forsberg is a concert pianist who has won the Grammy for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album. Now imagine watching these two powerhouses perform on stage. Currently in Bengaluru, Forsström, and Forsberg, along with an all-male voices choir The Bangalore Choir is bringing W A Mozart Requiem.

Forsström recalls the idea coming to her when Jonas Olsson, head of the vocal department and Choral Academy at the Bangalore School of Music got in touch with them for this. While the idea of performing Mozart was tempting, Forsström chose the 12th piano concerto owing to the time limitations.

While Mozart is a celebrated name in the world of music, Forsberg assures that even those who know little about the maestro can enjoy the concert. “You don’t have to know anything about music to get into the heart of it. Mozart’s works are so accessible to everyone. We only expect the audience to be open and curious,” he explains.

Adding to it, Forsström says, “The piano contracto, for example, will be very uplifting. The music impacts you at a very personal level.” Being Western classical musicians, both the veterans agree that Mozart has always been there in their music. “Mozart has been a companion in our music. We always go back to his work and find new layers of emotions,” says Forsberg.

(W A Mozart Requiem is set to be performed on January 19, 7.30pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets priced at Rs 299 onwards)