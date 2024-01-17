'For Byju’s, first step is always denial': Author of 'The Learning Trap'

The edtech chakravyuha

Founded by Byju Raveendran, a former engineer and math teacher from Kerala, the company had come a long way from him taking tuition for a few students to becoming the biggest edtech enterprise in the country with a net worth of over $22 billion. For the longest time, it was only growing, even as many who had subscribed to its services were expressing dissatisfaction. “Why do so many people buy Byju’s courses?” Saha knew there was something beyond the obvious.

Saha describes in the book how the company resorted to relentless ‘push marketing’, manipulating a potential ‘lead’ into making a purchase, and also the system of loans that it offered them, which would land them in an ‘edtech chakravyuha’.

“For Byju’s, especially when dealing with the press, the first step is always denial,” says Saha, about how even conversations with Raveendran himself would always only ‘go around in circles’. The book details how Byju’s did wrong by many, how it crossed certain financial and ethical boundaries, but Saha pins down the company’s downfall to a reckless desire for growth. Its acquisition sprees are infamous and the industry joke was that Byju’s could well be ‘buying’ the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

A cautionary tale

Byju’s is, for Saha, also a cautionary tale, and though the sun seems to be setting on the company, one cannot write it off as yet. He says: “A rule of thumb is to never ever underestimate an entrepreneur’s capacity for perseverance or his ability to bounce back.”