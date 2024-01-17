Smashing it!

BENGALURU: The year 2023 was a year of both challenges and triumphs for city-based tennis talent Krish Tyagi. The 16-year-old high schooler had to balance the high pressure of academics while taking on some of the most talented tennis players in the world, making a splash at his debut in the Australian Open Junior Championship last year and subsequently at the Bengaluru Open. Yet, by the end of the year, Tyagi’s accomplishments had elevated him to 97th rank in the Tennis Federation Rankings.
Now, the city boy has returned to Australia for a second bout at the Australian Open Junior Tournament, which is set to kick off on Jan 20. “I learnt quite a bit from my first exposure to the Australian Open during the first half of 2023. Then I made it into the semi-finals in Almaty ATP tour, which helped me get back into the circuit. That was followed by the East Asian Country tournament and then the title at the ITF J3 Pune Tennis Tournament,” Tyagi shares, adding “I’m quite happy about reaching rank 97. But at the same time, it’s very exciting, because it means I’ll be competing against some of the best tennis players in the world in bigger tournaments going forward.”
Tyagi’s romp in 2023 also means that he is now eligible for wildcard entries to some of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. So how is the teenager from Bengaluru’s Harsha Lingappa Tennis Academy preparing to face his rather intimidating challengers? “My preparation towards my junior’s and men’s tennis is all about maximising my physical strength as well as mental strength. I’m looking forward to doing well at the Australian Open, using my experience from last year and possibly winning as many matches as I can going forward,” he says, adding, “My coach Harsha Lingappa has pushed me extensively in preparation. So I feel I’m all geared up for the tough Australian conditions.”
A resident of Sarjapur, Tyagi took to tennis at the age of 10 and has since achieved remarkable success at the national-level championships. In 2021, he won the under-14 nationals and the following year, he went on to win in both the under-16 and under-18 categories. Despite his success at the national level, Tyagi initially struggled at international tournaments and had to up his game in terms of his technique and fitness level.
Yet, Tyagi’s ambition remains undeterred. “I want to achieve something big in these big stages so that I can inspire many more kids from Bengaluru and the rest of India to come and play the sport,” he says.
With his eyes set on the future, Tyagi’s immediate focus is on the Australian Open 2024, but his aspirations reach far beyond. “I aspire to win a Grand Slam, and for now, be in the top 10 of the world juniors,” he says.