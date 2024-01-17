Smashing it!

Tyagi’s romp in 2023 also means that he is now eligible for wildcard entries to some of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. So how is the teenager from Bengaluru’s Harsha Lingappa Tennis Academy preparing to face his rather intimidating challengers? “My preparation towards my junior’s and men’s tennis is all about maximising my physical strength as well as mental strength. I’m looking forward to doing well at the Australian Open, using my experience from last year and possibly winning as many matches as I can going forward,” he says, adding, “My coach Harsha Lingappa has pushed me extensively in preparation. So I feel I’m all geared up for the tough Australian conditions.”

A resident of Sarjapur, Tyagi took to tennis at the age of 10 and has since achieved remarkable success at the national-level championships. In 2021, he won the under-14 nationals and the following year, he went on to win in both the under-16 and under-18 categories. Despite his success at the national level, Tyagi initially struggled at international tournaments and had to up his game in terms of his technique and fitness level.

Yet, Tyagi’s ambition remains undeterred. “I want to achieve something big in these big stages so that I can inspire many more kids from Bengaluru and the rest of India to come and play the sport,” he says.

With his eyes set on the future, Tyagi’s immediate focus is on the Australian Open 2024, but his aspirations reach far beyond. “I aspire to win a Grand Slam, and for now, be in the top 10 of the world juniors,” he says.