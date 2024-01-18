Belagavi stripping case: Report to be filed by month-end

BENGALURU: The State government on Wednesday informed the High Court of Karnataka that the police will file a final report to the jurisdictional court by the end of this month in connection with the case, where a woman was stripped and paraded naked at Hosa Vantamuri village in Belagavi district on December 11, over her son eloping with a girl.

The State government also informed that a request has been submitted for the allotment of alternative land for the victim as the land proposed to be allotted by the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation is far away from the victim’s village and request is being considered positively. It was also informed that adequate security had been provided to the victim.