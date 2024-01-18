Archaeological department to showcase 530 heritage sites in Karnataka virtually

BENGALURU : The state archaeological department and the tourism department will soon be starting a digital library through which 530 heritage sites will be showcased virtually.

The library is being set up at a cost of Rs 25 crore at the heritage knowledge centre at Nagarbhavi in the city. The centre will have a research laboratory, storage centre and protection centre for art and heritage works. The BDA has allotted one acre of land for the centre, Devaraju A, commissioner, department of archaeology, museums and heritage (DAMH), said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony for restoration of Venkatappa Art Gallery (VAG).

The gallery is being restored and redone by the tourism department, DAMH and Brigade Foundation along with Architecture Paradigm. The foundation stone was laid by minister for tourism HK Patil.