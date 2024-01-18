Archaeological department to showcase 530 heritage sites in Karnataka virtually

BENGALURU : The state archaeological department and the tourism department will soon be starting a digital library through which 530 heritage sites will be showcased virtually.
The library is being set up at a cost of Rs 25 crore at the heritage knowledge centre at Nagarbhavi in the city. The centre will have a research laboratory, storage centre and protection centre for art and heritage works. The BDA has allotted one acre of land for the centre, Devaraju A, commissioner, department of archaeology, museums and heritage (DAMH), said.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony for restoration of Venkatappa Art Gallery (VAG).
The gallery is being restored and redone by the tourism department, DAMH and Brigade Foundation along with Architecture Paradigm. The foundation stone was laid by minister for tourism HK Patil.
Devaraju said 530 heritage sites and locations have been digitised, but not published. The website is being upgraded to add all heritage sites and monuments. A walk through session is being created.
An expert working with the department said since VAG lacks adequate storage space, the artworks will be kept at the Nagarbhavi centre. A conservation wall will be created and people can see the restoration work at the centre.
Patil told reporters that Brigade Group has promised that VAG will be restored and opened by Dasara. The government is keen on protecting heritage sites. Hence, the initiative of ‘adopt a monument’ is being promoted. “There are over 2,500 monuments in the state. Of them, 500 have been notified and protected. There is a need to create infrastructure for the protection of monuments. Institutions and people should extend their support to it. The aim is to protect at least 2,000 monuments within two years. The government is working towards restoration of all heritage sites at Aihole. There are around 125 sites. Of them, 25 are with the ASI,” Patil said.
Restoration of VAG has been taken up at a cost of Rs 5 crore. There are around 10,000 artifacts and artworks of 21 types at VAG. Landscaping, creation of artist-centric space, workshop, art gallery, AV room, sculpture room and an audio guide are part of the restoration work.