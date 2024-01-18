Talking it out

BENGALURU : Our mental well-being is a crucial component of overall health, yet it frequently confronts a stigma that hinders individuals, particularly women from seeking essential assistance. The recent tragic incident involving a mother and son that shook the whole nation has left everyone with one question. Why is mental health never taken seriously until it leads to a break down? Regrettably, there persists a widespread belief that seeking medical help for mental health challenges indicates weakness or inadequacy.
Even with numerous instances of individuals resorting to drastic measures, such as ending their lives, the significance of mental health is still not fully grasped by many. For few people, consider it a matter of shame and are afraid to confess that they require medical help. They go through a silent struggle and due to the lack of seriousness, they often go unnoticed. There is no shame in seeking medical assistance when needed, and here’s why encouraging mental health is crucial.
Mental Health is as Vital as Physical Health It’s essential to recognise that mental health is just as important as physical health. If you wouldn’t hesitate to seek medical treatment for a physical ailment, why should mental health be any different? Conditions such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder are genuine medical issues demanding professional attention. Taking the initiative to seek medical treatment reflects individuals’ commitment to their holistic well-being.
Gender Disparities
Women are more likely than men to experience mental health issues as a result of gender inequalities that put them at risk for all forms of violence. Societal expectations, stereotypes, and unequal treatment based on gender can contribute to heightened stress, anxiety, and depression among women. Addressing gender disparities and promoting gender equality is not only a matter of justice but also a critical step in improving the mental health and well-being of women.
Chemical Imbalances are Legitimate Medical Conditions
Imbalances in brain chemistry are frequently implicated in mental health issues. Much like how individuals with diabetes rely on insulin to regulate their condition, people with specific mental health conditions may find relief through medications that aid in restoring equilibrium. Choosing to pursue medical treatment for mental health represents a proactive and empowering approach to addressing the physiological dimensions of these conditions.
Therapeutic Approaches Alone May Not Be Sufficient
Although therapy proves beneficial and impactful for numerous mental health concerns, it might not suffice independently. In certain situations, medication becomes essential to stabilise symptoms and establish a groundwork that enhances the effectiveness of therapeutic interventions. Integrating both medical and therapeutic approaches can offer a well-rounded strategy for healing.
Reducing Stigma: A Positive Change for All
The stigma attached to mental health treatment acts as a barrier for numerous individuals to access necessary help. Embracing medical interventions for mental health openly enables us to collectively lessen the stigma linked to these conditions. This change in perspective fosters a more supportive and understanding atmosphere, promoting increased willingness among individuals to seek the assistance they rightly deserve.
Choosing to seek medical intervention for mental health issues is definitely an act of courage and self-love. There should be no shame in recognising the importance of one’s mental well-being and taking essential measures for a more satisfying, fulfilling and healthier life. By breaking the stigma associated with attaining medical assistance, we can cultivate a society that values mental health and provides support to individuals on their path towards better healing.
(The writer is consultant - neurologist, SPARSH Hospital)