Epic Crescendo
BENGALURU: In ancient times, the deep resonant sound of a conch, or shankha was heard at the beginning of an approaching battle. Imagine the same sound with an ensemble of orchestra and Carnatic music and you will find yourself in the midst of a cultural spectacle known as Sparks Mahabharata Opera Project - Mantras, Fights and Threnody, a unique musical production by the city-based Attakkalari Centre of Movement Arts in collaboration with Alain Daniélou Foundation, Kama Productions, Ensemble MusikFabrik and Fattore K, along with the support of Consolato Generale d’Italia Bangalore, the Goethe-Institut, and Unione Induista Italiana.
The world premiere of the show will be staged at Ranga Shankara on January 23 after which it will go on an extensive European tour.
The 70-minute production was originally conceptualised by Italian composer Riccardo Nova in 2014, where he envisioned the interpretation of selected sections of Mahabharata with the composition of an operatic work constructed around Indian traditional musicians and singers, string orchestra and natural horns as a narrator sings the slokas, namely the Sanskrit verses with their archaic rhythms.
“I picked the Mahabharata, mainly because of the Sanskrit language which retains, unlike all the modern languages, a fairly refined structure and the long and short syllables which are absent from modern languages. From a musical point of view, it works as an inspirational guide. The soundscape itself has an archaic rhythm so I wanted to use this language and the lyrics from the Mahabharata itself,” says Nova. Varijashree Venugopal is on the vocals with BC Manjunath on Mridangam and Guru Prasanna on Khanjira.
Director Giorgio Barberio Corsetti, who is well-known for his theatre productions in Italy, had always been familiar with Mahabharata’s story, “When I heard Riccardo was working on Mahabharata, I wanted to be a part of it so we started to organise the project.We felt like we had started to make a good meal with different flavours,” says Corsetti.
Jayachandran Palazhy, artistic director of Attakkalari Centre of Movement and Arts who is also the choreographer of the show, came in contact with Nova in 2018 in Rome when he became involved in the project. What fascinated him was when he saw Nova’s rudra mantra which is a particular chant in the show. “The words are so poetic and rhythmic. We have Indian and Italian dancers, martial artistes and acrobats, so all this has come together, it’s an amalgamation of ideas and movement,” says Palazhy, adding, “This is just a preview for us to see for ourselves how this has all come together.”
The idea of the work and discovering something new keeps them going despite the challenges. “It’s about looking at the world today from the prism of the Mahabharata and not the other way around. The production delves into three deaths – that of Karna who was noble but gets killed in a devious way; of Abhimanyu, who is a young boy committed to his family and jumps into war; and finally the death of Bhisma, who taught everyone and doesn’t want to fight but he still dies,” explains Palazhy.
While this particular production has taken up only selected mantras and sections from the Mahabharata like Abhimanyu jumping into the chakravyuh, Nova is also planning to create more acts in the future.