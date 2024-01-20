Epic Crescendo

BENGALURU: In ancient times, the deep resonant sound of a conch, or shankha was heard at the beginning of an approaching battle. Imagine the same sound with an ensemble of orchestra and Carnatic music and you will find yourself in the midst of a cultural spectacle known as Sparks Mahabharata Opera Project - Mantras, Fights and Threnody, a unique musical production by the city-based Attakkalari Centre of Movement Arts in collaboration with Alain Daniélou Foundation, Kama Productions, Ensemble MusikFabrik and Fattore K, along with the support of Consolato Generale d’Italia Bangalore, the Goethe-Institut, and Unione Induista Italiana.

The world premiere of the show will be staged at Ranga Shankara on January 23 after which it will go on an extensive European tour.

The 70-minute production was originally conceptualised by Italian composer Riccardo Nova in 2014, where he envisioned the interpretation of selected sections of Mahabharata with the composition of an operatic work constructed around Indian traditional musicians and singers, string orchestra and natural horns as a narrator sings the slokas, namely the Sanskrit verses with their archaic rhythms.

“I picked the Mahabharata, mainly because of the Sanskrit language which retains, unlike all the modern languages, a fairly refined structure and the long and short syllables which are absent from modern languages. From a musical point of view, it works as an inspirational guide. The soundscape itself has an archaic rhythm so I wanted to use this language and the lyrics from the Mahabharata itself,” says Nova. Varijashree Venugopal is on the vocals with BC Manjunath on Mridangam and Guru Prasanna on Khanjira.

Director Giorgio Barberio Corsetti, who is well-known for his theatre productions in Italy, had always been familiar with Mahabharata’s story, “When I heard Riccardo was working on Mahabharata, I wanted to be a part of it so we started to organise the project.We felt like we had started to make a good meal with different flavours,” says Corsetti.