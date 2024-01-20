On a full stomach

BENGALURU: I honestly feel that picking a vocation based on ones skill-set, aptitude and most importantly, interest and passion is very doable in today’s times. I remember trying to choose my subjects for my honours course in college. Science was not an option because I had no ‘aptitude’ for being serious (all science students were uber serious), no head for accounts, so the only viable option was arts!
Never mind that I excelled in economics, psychology and English phonetics but I could always become a teacher, or because I aced rhetoric analysis and had a big mouth, I could perhaps choose law as a post-graduation subject, which I did! And, lo and behold I did manage to shake up a courtroom or two!
After having two kids, I decided to earn my living loving my work. As it turns out, I seem to have a flair for a couple of things, performing artiste, writer, corporate nurturer, speaker (all my big- mouth related skills) and I am not doing too badly! But given a chance I would have tried my hand at bartending or chef school too.
As the spiritual pundits say, one intends for a wish to be manifested. Well, I have manifested superlative food into my life even if it’s not all cooked by me. Some of my best friends are (fellow artistes) chefs and I am deeply connected epicures and bon vivants. It was a real pleasure for me to ride all the way to the other side of town, Whitefield, at the invitation of my dearest friends, the formidable chef and restaurateur Abhijit Saha (my bondhu) and Shruti Saha to have an intimate ‘friends-only’ repast at their new restaurant LYFE. It was a night full of laughter, good-cheer quintessential ‘Saha cuisine’ (read: super-scrumptious), and many glasses of wine and sangria. Everyone who was there was super-stoked that after a long time we had a ‘Saha- specialty’ in our midst.
The evening was so raucous that I had to almost cancel a training session the next day! As they say in Latin, “plenus venter non studet libenter” (a full stomach does not study gladly), I realised that I was committed to go for a family Sankranti lunch the day after! Since family time is sacrosanct, I landed up very bravely to sample the Harvest Festival thali at the Ritz-Carlton. I am used to dining on highfaluting cuisines from all over the world. But the true salt-of-the-earth fare that was served to us was absolutely charming. The chefs from Riwaz, had done a beautiful job amalgamating the flavours of Baisakhi from the north to Sankranti and Pongal from the south. The platter to me represented achingly familiar nuances from all the places I have lived in as an army child. I am elated that our armed forces still signifies our diversity and unity and does play politics…
My ‘in pleno ventre’ (a full stomach) continued as I bravely marched into The Park Hotel to sample the Chettinad Food Trails, where we sampled ‘a home cook’ Vishalla Vairavan’s offerings from her cookbook. The evening was dotted with conversations and questions from an eclectic guest-list of food enthusiasts, and the serving of the food on traditional banana leaves only lent to the charm of the evening.
Life is good ‘in pleno ventre’.
(The writer’s views are her own)