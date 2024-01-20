On a full stomach

BENGALURU: I honestly feel that picking a vocation based on ones skill-set, aptitude and most importantly, interest and passion is very doable in today’s times. I remember trying to choose my subjects for my honours course in college. Science was not an option because I had no ‘aptitude’ for being serious (all science students were uber serious), no head for accounts, so the only viable option was arts!

Never mind that I excelled in economics, psychology and English phonetics but I could always become a teacher, or because I aced rhetoric analysis and had a big mouth, I could perhaps choose law as a post-graduation subject, which I did! And, lo and behold I did manage to shake up a courtroom or two!

After having two kids, I decided to earn my living loving my work. As it turns out, I seem to have a flair for a couple of things, performing artiste, writer, corporate nurturer, speaker (all my big- mouth related skills) and I am not doing too badly! But given a chance I would have tried my hand at bartending or chef school too.

As the spiritual pundits say, one intends for a wish to be manifested. Well, I have manifested superlative food into my life even if it’s not all cooked by me. Some of my best friends are (fellow artistes) chefs and I am deeply connected epicures and bon vivants. It was a real pleasure for me to ride all the way to the other side of town, Whitefield, at the invitation of my dearest friends, the formidable chef and restaurateur Abhijit Saha (my bondhu) and Shruti Saha to have an intimate ‘friends-only’ repast at their new restaurant LYFE. It was a night full of laughter, good-cheer quintessential ‘Saha cuisine’ (read: super-scrumptious), and many glasses of wine and sangria. Everyone who was there was super-stoked that after a long time we had a ‘Saha- specialty’ in our midst.