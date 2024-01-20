Week-long design fest kicks off in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : The Indian Institute of Interior Designers Bangalore Regional Chapter (IIID-BRC) inaugurated its fourth design festival in the city, Designuru 4.0 on Friday at the Rangoli Metro Boulevard. The week-long bi-annual design festival is scheduled between 19- 25 January. It will host talks, panel discussions, design installations, exhibits, movies, and workshops on different topics such as interior design, architecture, adaptive reuse, ecology, urban design and design inclusivity.

Inaugurating the festival, DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister said, “They are responsible for the beautiful buildings in Bengaluru. The government is here to support architecture fraternity”

The festival includes live demonstrations by national award-winning artisans from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Bidri artisans including Padma Shri awardee Bidri artist, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri will also participate in the festival.