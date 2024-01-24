Class 7 girl jumps to death from 29th floor flat in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A class 7 student died by suicide by jumping from the balcony of her 29th floor flat on Begur Road in southeast Bengaluru's Hulimavu area, police said on Wednesday.

The only child of her parents, the 12-year-old girl was depressed, police said, without sharing further details.

No suicide note was found.

According to the police, a security guard of the apartment complex heard some noise at around 5 am on Tuesday and rushed to the corridor where he saw the girl with injuries lying in a pool of blood.

He immediately alerted representatives of the apartment association.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.