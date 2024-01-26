25 per cent of crimes in city are cyber offences: Bengaluru DG&IGP

BENGALURU: DG & IGP Alok Mohan at a review meeting with senior officials of the Bengaluru City Police on Thursday said that of all registered cases, 25% in Bengaluru and 10% in the State are cyber crimes. In fact, it is likely that the number of cyber crimes will rise all the more across the country and globally. He said that, new posts for Additional DCPs and other higher level supervisory posts will be created. In the next six months, police officers across Karnataka will be trained to investigate cyber crime cases

Further speaking about cyber crimes, he said the same will be given more attention henceforth. “Training programmes for Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors will also be conducted regularly, “ he said. Besides, he also said that they are trying to make Karnataka drug-free. “Last year, there was a maximum number of cases booked under NDPS. Rs 125 crore worth narcotics were seized and more than 7,000 people, including 150 foreign nationals were arrested last year,” he added.