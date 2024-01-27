Karnataka illegal mining case: Bad probe leads to acquittal of two, court raps two cops

BENGALURU: In a major embarrassment to the Karnataka Lokayukta, two police officers are in the dock for lapses in their investigation and the chargesheet related to an illegal mining case.
The police officers are MJ Dayanand, the then police inspector of Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru Rural District, and Gangadhara Swamy SE, deputy superintendent of police, Special Investigation Team (SIT), attached to the Lokayukta. Because of the lapses committed by the police officers in the case registered in 2014, the Special Court for Lokayukta Cases acquitted the accused Govindaraju and CN Pavan Prasad of the offences under the IPC, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Indian Explosives Act.
“The main reason for the failure of the prosecution’s case is obviously the serious lapses on the part of Dayanand and Gangadhara Swamy. Dayanand, as a complainant and the investigation officer, cleverly ignored the place of crime on the land bearing survey No 41/4 where illegal mining was going on, but conducted the panchnama on July 24, 2014, on the land bearing survey Nos. 41/3, 41/5 and 42/4, where Govindaraju and his mother were involved in quarrying with valid permits, thereby leading the investigation to a wrong track for unknown reasons,” said Judge KM Radhakrishna.
Holding the two police officers responsible for the lapses in the investigation, the court stated that it cannot be said that they committed such lapses without knowledge. Therefore, they should be held answerable for the poor and shabby investigation, which enabled the real culprits to escape, the court said while asking the two officers to submit written explanations in person before it as to why disciplinary action should not be directed against them.
The court also noted that though there were several complaints against illegal mining at quarries in various villages, the police registered only one FIR and failed to gather evidence even in that case also.
The ‘patta’ land measuring 2.36 acres bearing survey No 41/5 at Kallanayakanahalli in Nelamangala taluk belongs to Govindaraju, who has the license for quarrying on part of the said land and transporting porphyritic granite.
Illegally, he subleased the license in favour of Pavan Prasad. Both of them hatched a criminal conspiracy and encroached two guntas from the land bearing survey No. 41/4 owned by one Siddarangaiah. They allegedly used explosives and illegally extracted 297 cubic metres of porphyritic granite from the encroached land.