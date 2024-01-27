Karnataka illegal mining case: Bad probe leads to acquittal of two, court raps two cops

“The main reason for the failure of the prosecution’s case is obviously the serious lapses on the part of Dayanand and Gangadhara Swamy. Dayanand, as a complainant and the investigation officer, cleverly ignored the place of crime on the land bearing survey No 41/4 where illegal mining was going on, but conducted the panchnama on July 24, 2014, on the land bearing survey Nos. 41/3, 41/5 and 42/4, where Govindaraju and his mother were involved in quarrying with valid permits, thereby leading the investigation to a wrong track for unknown reasons,” said Judge KM Radhakrishna.

Holding the two police officers responsible for the lapses in the investigation, the court stated that it cannot be said that they committed such lapses without knowledge. Therefore, they should be held answerable for the poor and shabby investigation, which enabled the real culprits to escape, the court said while asking the two officers to submit written explanations in person before it as to why disciplinary action should not be directed against them.