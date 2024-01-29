Bonjour ooru!

BENGALURU: Cinema lovers across the world would either have heard of or obsessively watched the celebrated French classic Hiroshima Mon Amour. Written by Marguerite Duras, the film weaves a story of love and romance in

the backdrop of devastation and war. French choreographer Annette Leday is bringing a dance adaptation of another corpus of Duras’ works with the show S.thala, An Indian Suite to Bengaluru for the first time.

Based on The India Cycle which consists of three novels, Le Ravissement de Lol V. Stein (1964), Le Vice-consul (1966) and L’amour (1971) along with the theatre play, India Song (1973), and three films, La Femme du Gange (1973), India Song (1974) and Son nom de Venise dans Calcutta desért (1976), the production is a collaboration with city-based Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Ambassade de France en Inde, Institut Français Inde, and Alliance Française Trivandrum.

“I have a long history of adapting and composing choreographic pieces inspired by different texts from different authors and this time, I wanted to work on French work. What we call the India Cycle is a group of three novels from Marguerite Duras and three films and in those novels and films, she mentions a place that is inspired by India, but it is a sort of fantasised idea that she has created herself.

S.thala is the name of a place that she has invented,” says Leday who has been working with French and Indian dancers for four decades. Rather than a direct adaptation, the piece is a poetic interpretation of the themes and atmosphere Duras masterfully creates. “The text we most used for this inspiration is called L’amour which means love. What inspired me, particularly in this text, is that her way of writing is not linear, it is poetic and when we do choreography, we need this sort of freedom with the characters and spaces,” she adds.

In the books and films, the characters travel from one novel to another without a precise narrative but at the same time referring to an initial event that happens during a ballroom dance party. For Leday, the adaptation is about evoking the quality of the relationship between all the characters. “It is an evocation of moments, places, characters and memories,” she says.

The adaptation has three central female characters, including the protagonist who is in contact with two men, a rejected woman and a beggar. “These were actual people that Marguerite came into contact with when she was a child. The beggar came to her mother’s house and Duras was obsessed with this character all through her works,” she explains.

Leday has incorporated music from Duras’ films, primarily composed by Carlos D’Alessio, along with ambient sounds of the sea - a nod to Duras’ fascination with seashores. Adding a layer of immersive storytelling, Leday reads short excerpts from Duras’ texts in French, accompanied by English translations on screen.

(S.thala will premiere on Feb 3, at Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices. Tickets, priced at Rs 399, on BookMyShow)