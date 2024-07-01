Bengaluru health dept to conduct death audit for dengue

BENGALURU: In response to the dengue outbreak and to control panic, the health department will conduct a death audit to determine the exact cause of the deaths. The decision follows two recent deaths in Bengaluru, suspected to be due to dengue.

According to the latest health department data, a total of 93,012 suspected dengue cases have been recorded statewide. Of these, 5,878 were reported within BBMP limits, 310 in Bengaluru Urban, and 467 in Bengaluru Rural, since January this year.

On June 28, two individuals -- a 24-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman -- died due to suspected dengue fever. However, the death audit report is yet to confirm the same.

The health department is conducting regular inspection of breeding sites, both indoors and outdoors, with health staff and ASHA workers regularly carrying out ‘source reduction’ activity in both urban and rural settings.

The department has ensured the process is regularly cross-checked by the District Vector Borne Diseases (VBD) Control Officer and Medical Officer of Primary Health Centres (PHCs).