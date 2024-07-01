Love on Reflecting

BENGALURU: Pop singer-songwriter Frizzell D’Souza’s recently released Long to Be, the second song from her EP, In My Asymmetry. Having been working on it for months now, she is still sinking in the euphoria of actually completing it.
“I’m still getting used to it...as an artiste who has written the song and listened to it over and over again, it feels great that others will now be listening to it. The fact that people are connecting to the lyrics that I wrote pertaining to my life is interesting,” says D’Souza.
The entire EP is about love, which goes beyond a name, relationship or condition. “I was approached to create an EP that talks about unconventional types of love, something that goes beyond the romantic,” says D’Souza.
Initially sceptical about the theme, the singer thought it was not her ‘thing’ but after much mulling, the idea gradually began appealing to her. “Platonic love; the bond you share with family; or even self-love are ideas that I have explored. That’s In my Asymmetry in a nutshell.”
Not just the music, the video, too, looks promising with its visuals. “I credit that to my degree in architecture,” she says with a laugh. “As much as it is about the music, it is also about the presentation. I didn’t want any piece of music that was going out to feel like something casual. I wanted my audience to feel that the whole package has been looked into,” she explains.
D’Souza’s first EP was released in 2022, after which she has been busy with live performances. “Post my debut album, I wanted to focus on performing live in 2023. I started writing music during the pandemic, and worked on live performances at the same time. I put together my band in May ’23 and we did a debut show in Bengaluru,” she says.
The first song that she released was Symmetries which was an opener for her next EP In My Asymmetry that will be out on July 17.