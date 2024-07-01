Love on Reflecting

BENGALURU: Pop singer-songwriter Frizzell D’Souza’s recently released Long to Be, the second song from her EP, In My Asymmetry. Having been working on it for months now, she is still sinking in the euphoria of actually completing it.

“I’m still getting used to it...as an artiste who has written the song and listened to it over and over again, it feels great that others will now be listening to it. The fact that people are connecting to the lyrics that I wrote pertaining to my life is interesting,” says D’Souza.

The entire EP is about love, which goes beyond a name, relationship or condition. “I was approached to create an EP that talks about unconventional types of love, something that goes beyond the romantic,” says D’Souza.

Initially sceptical about the theme, the singer thought it was not her ‘thing’ but after much mulling, the idea gradually began appealing to her. “Platonic love; the bond you share with family; or even self-love are ideas that I have explored. That’s In my Asymmetry in a nutshell.”