Now screening... J-dramas

BENGALURU: Over the last decade, the advent of streaming has made global cinema increasingly accessible in India. Japanese cinema, in particular, has captured the attention of a youthful Indian audience with its range from cult classics by Hayao Miyazaki to action-packed hits like Battle Royale and Sonatine.

Despite this growing popularity, much of Japan’s film repertoire remains largely undiscovered by global audiences. The Japanese Film Festival Online 2024, organised by the Japan Foundation India, aims to introduce these ‘hidden gems’ to Indian viewers.

The festival began on June 5 and until June 19, a curated selection of 23 films were showcased. This lineup included everything from remastered anime classics to heartwarming narratives. “Viewership has nearly doubled compared to the previous edition,” notes Aoi Ishimaru, Director of Arts and Cultural Exchange at The Japan Foundation.

This year, Japanese cinema has enjoyed substantial international attention, with the successes of Godzilla Minus One and The Boy and the Heron. Ishimaru says the festival’s diverse offerings, spanning animation, horror, drama, and romance, have been praised for their quality and uniqueness.

“We aim to uncover hidden gems – excellent films that are lesser-known and not available on major OTT platforms,” she says. Highlights included the premiere of the digitally remastered 1997 animated adventure film Jungle Emperor Leo and popular hits like Baby Assassins.