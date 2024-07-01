Packed with love

Chicken Macaroni

Ingredients

Macaroni: 250 g

Boneless chicken: 200 g (cut into thin strips)

Mixed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, beans, capsicums) 150 g

Chicken cube: 1

Pepper: 1 tsp

Mixed herbs: 1 tbsp

Butter: 1 tbsp

Method: Boil macaroni with enough water and half teaspoon of salt. Cook until al dente. Drain the water and set aside. In a pan add 4 tablespoons of oil, vegetables and fry for 3 minutes. Add chicken and fry for another 3 minutes. Add the chicken cube, pepper, mixed herbs and a tablespoon of butter. Serve.

Tuna Cucumber Sandwich

Ingredients

Cooked white tuna: 150 g

Mayonnaise: 40 g

Cucumber: 100 g

Bread slices: 4

Method

Drain the tuna well. In a bowl, mix tuna and mayo. Season it with salt and black pepper. Lay out slices of bread. Spread the tuna on two of the slices. Make sure to distribute the sandwich filling evenly. Add the cucumber slices on top, slightly overlapping. Top each sandwich with another slice of bread. Cut them in half. Enjoy immediately or transfer to kids’ tiffin containers for later use.

CHANNA RICE AND FRUITS

INGREDIENTS

Mango: 180 g, Cherry: 5 no

Cucumber: 5 slices, Yogurt:

100 g, Basmati rice: 100 g

Boiled channa: 150 g

Turmeric powder: 3 g

Chopped coriander: 2 g

Salt to taste, Water : 180 ml

Sunflower oil: 40 ml, Cumin seeds: 4 g

Finely sliced onion: 10 g, Lemon juice: 5 ml

METHOD

Wash and soak rice. Heat oil in a rice pot, temper cumin seeds and add sliced onion. Add salt, turmeric and water. Allow it to boil and then add the soaked rice and cook for a few minutes until the rice comes to the level of water. Cover and cook for 10 minutes on slow heat. Turn off the flame and keep it resting for a minimum of 30 minutes. Open the lid after 30 minutes add the chopped coriander and mix well. Serve the rice in a tiffin box, arrange with mango cubes, cherry and sliced cucumber.