Bengaluru: Missing cop found dead in Jnanabharathi

BENGALURU: A police constable attached to the Madiwala police station, who went missing since June 25, was found dead in an open well in the Jnanabharathi campus.

The victim has been identified as Shivaraj. His body was found on Monday in Jnanabharathi police station limits. After the constable went missing, his brother filed a missing complaint at the Subramanyapura police station. The family was staying in the area.

Shivaraj had married just 50 days ago. On June 25, he left home for work. After sometime, his mobile phone was found to be switched off. The victim was a native of Devadurga in Raichur, and a 2020 batch police constable.

It is learnt that Shivaraj was upset over a family matter. A relative had reportedly filed a dowry harassment complaint against him at a police station in Davanagere. The complainant had also posted something against Shivaraj on social media. Disturbed, he is suspected to have ended his life. The body has been shifted to the Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.