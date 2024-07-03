BBMP on high alert as dengue cases surge to nearly 2,000 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With one dengue death and positive cases close to breaching the 2,000-mark in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said patients with a platelet count of less than 20,000 need a transfusion.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said, “Dengue cases are reported from June to August or September every year. It peaks in September but this time it peaked in June. Last year, there were only 750 cases in June, however, cases this year have doubled.”
He said the Palike is forming teams and working to make people aware of dengue and how it can be controlled. “We have 6,000 testing kits across Bengaluru to check positive cases from symptomatic patients. Campaigning is done, handbills are reaching every house and awareness is being spread. We will also put up awareness advertisements at bus stands,” said Girinath.
He also noted that 95 per cent of cases are reported from private hospitals, compared to patients who come to Primary Health Centres, and instructions have been given to all private hospitals to share their report with BBMP health officers.
Chief Health Officer Sirajuddin Madani said although the number of cases is high, it is not alarming. Last year around the same time, the city had already reported five deaths. All precautions are being taken and health workers are on the ground, conducting surveys, spraying and reducing breeding sources and sites.
2 MORE DEATHS IN STATE
45-year-old Manjamma Karibasappa who was diagnosed with dengue, died at Vaddarahatti village in Hosapete, and as many as 21 positive cases have been reported from the Vijayanagara district. The district admin has instructed the health department to take necessary steps to control the spread of the virus. Another Class seven student from Hassan, Akshata is suspected to have died of dengue. She was suffering from fever for the past 10 days, and was admitted to a private hospital in Hassan before being shifted to HIMS. Over 200 people are suffering from dengue in the district.