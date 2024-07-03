BBMP on high alert as dengue cases surge to nearly 2,000 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With one dengue death and positive cases close to breaching the 2,000-mark in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said patients with a platelet count of less than 20,000 need a transfusion.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said, “Dengue cases are reported from June to August or September every year. It peaks in September but this time it peaked in June. Last year, there were only 750 cases in June, however, cases this year have doubled.”

He said the Palike is forming teams and working to make people aware of dengue and how it can be controlled. “We have 6,000 testing kits across Bengaluru to check positive cases from symptomatic patients. Campaigning is done, handbills are reaching every house and awareness is being spread. We will also put up awareness advertisements at bus stands,” said Girinath.