Bengaluru set for major white topping works as BBMP finalizes contractors

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed Palike officials to make all the necessary arrangements to take up white topping works in the city.

Addressing the inter-departmental coordination meeting regarding the implementation of white topping work in the city, on Tuesday, Girinath said that the work is being undertaken in 15 packages, out of which 13 packages have already been finalised and the contractors have been given the mandate.

The other two packages are awaiting clearance from the state government, and it has been suggested to make preparations works.

As BBMP will begin white topping works the city, Tushar Girinath instructed the other departments including Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom), Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), and GAIL to conduct a survey and submit a report.

He contended that once the white topping work is completed, permission to dig the road will not be approved, for any reason at all. The list of roads where white topping work will be done, has already been given to all the departments.

According to the list, a joint review has already been conducted, and the final stage of preparations should be made and the work should be started, he instructed.

White topping work is being taken up on the long road. Traffic police requested alternative routes be marked in the area where the work is being conducted. Girinath also said that the work will be carried out day and night and will be completed within the time limit.