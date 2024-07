Explore diverse handlooms, crafts at Bengaluru's Grand Flea Market

BENGALURU: Grand Flea Market is bringing Meena Bazar, an arts, crafts, handlooms, and lifestyle exhibition that will take place till July 7. This 10-day exhibition, which started on June 28, boasts over 80 pop-up stores from Hubballi, Chennai, Delhi, Manipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Odisha, Assam, Kashmir, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Fashionistas can shop for various kinds of handlooms, khadi kurtas, silk saris, kalamkari saris, Bengal cotton saris, iIlkal saris, chanderi saris, kanta work saris, Kashmiri saris, linen silk saris, shibori saris, Bagalpuri tussar silk saris, Lucknowi chikankari kurtas, kalamkari kurtas, Kashmiri aari kurtas, Gujarati kurtas and printed kurtas. Pair these ensembles with accessories such as jute bags, kalamkari bags, jutis, Lahariya elephant design glass kada, handmade jewellery, black metal jewellery and Odisha jewellery.

For those looking to beautify their homes, a selection of beautiful and traditional home decor products like black pottery tea cups and utensils, vibrant palm leaf baskets and boxes, Rajasthani bedsheets, paintings, ceramic pots, handicrafts, curtains, carpets, wooden cutlery, trays, soapstone candle holders, lamps, lanterns, wood-carved idols, mini house plants, brass murtis, and mats are available.

(Entry Free. Price for products: `50 onwards. On till July 7. At White House Convention Centre, HSR Layout)