Health Minister announces new measures for dengue control in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Rates for dengue testing in private hospitals will be fixed, and private hospitals should mandatorily inform the government about dengue-positive cases, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Rao was addressing the media after holding a coordination meeting with BBMP, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department and Health department officials on dengue control, at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. He said a circular on rates to be charged by private hospitals for dengue testing will be issued on Wednesday.

Compared to last year, this time there is an increase of 42 per cent in dengue testing, Rao said, adding that deaths can only be prevented when cases are detected early.

Replying to questions from the media, the minister said, “A total of 6,187 dengue-positive cases have been detected in the state from January till June, with Bengaluru alone reporting 1,563 cases. Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chitradurga, Haveri, Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada have over 400 cases each. Of the total cases, 56 per cent are from rural areas and the remaining 44 per cent are reported from cities.”

He said that to date, there have been six dengue deaths in the state, and death audits will be done. Rao also said the case fatality rate is 0.09 per cent, which is below 0.5 per cent as per national guidelines.

Directing officials to create awareness about dengue and its spread, Rao said, “BBMP officials and ASHA workers should visit every house and create awareness about dengue. In rural areas, medical officers of Primary Health Centres should visit every school falling under their jurisdiction and create awareness among children about dengue.”

Dengue source reduction campaign will be held every Friday, and all BBMP and health department officials will be on the field.