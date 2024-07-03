Poile Sengupta's new novel explores the complexities of growing up, growing apart

BENGALURU: Be it the relatable and nerdy wizard Harry Potter or the fierce and likeable Percy Jackson, time and again literature has shown that young-adult stories can cross boundaries and become favourites of an entire generation of adults. Poile Sengupta’s latest ‘crossover’ novel, A Higgledy Piggledy Growing Up, introduces Neel, a 14-year-old school boy, whose ordinary life is overtaken by extraordinary events.

“I am used to going into someone else’s mind and thinking like that person. That is how Neel happened; he just appeared. I got into Neel’s mind as I saw it,” reflects Sengupta, wife of former secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Abhijit Sengupta.

Calling it a story of ‘growing up and of growing apart’, Sengupta felt the urge about four years ago to write a book that would appeal to both young adults and older readers – a crossover novel. “I have always wanted to write in another voice. It’s more exciting to be somebody else.

When I was growing up as a girl, I found that boys had more fun, or at least I thought they had more fun. So I wished I could be a boy. Girls of my generation were confined, but boys seemed to be doing everything. I wished I was allowed to be mischievous. So being Neel is much more exciting than being me,” she says, while launching the book in the city recently.