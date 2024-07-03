Unattended car at Bengaluru airport leads to language war, driver apologises to CISF

BENGALURU: An unattended car parked in one of the pick-up lanes of Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) resulted in vociferous arguments between the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and the driver of a state protocol officer on Tuesday afternoon.

This escalated to a language war and the warring parties finally landed at the Airport police station to settle the issue. The driver Krishnamoorthy was finally let off after he submitted a written apology to the CISF for his misbehaviour.

According to eyewitnesses, driver Krishnamoorthy's car was parked beyond the permissible time of three minutes at Lane 1. When CISF officers patrolling the area found the unattended car and were making enquiries, the driver approached them.

"Krishnamoorthy said he was waiting to pick up the State Protocol Officer Ranganathan employed inside the airport back home after his duty. The CISF took objection to the car being left there unattended and waiting beyond the maximum permissible time of five minutes and asked him to leave immediately. The driver refused, saying he was waiting for his officer," an eyewitness said.