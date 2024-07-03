Unattended car at Bengaluru airport leads to language war, driver apologises to CISF

BENGALURU: An unattended car parked in one of the pick-up lanes of Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) resulted in vociferous arguments between the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and the driver of a state protocol officer on Tuesday afternoon.
This escalated to a language war and the warring parties finally landed at the Airport police station to settle the issue. The driver Krishnamoorthy was finally let off after he submitted a written apology to the CISF for his misbehaviour.
According to eyewitnesses, driver Krishnamoorthy's car was parked beyond the permissible time of three minutes at Lane 1. When CISF officers patrolling the area found the unattended car and were making enquiries, the driver approached them.
"Krishnamoorthy said he was waiting to pick up the State Protocol Officer Ranganathan employed inside the airport back home after his duty. The CISF took objection to the car being left there unattended and waiting beyond the maximum permissible time of five minutes and asked him to leave immediately. The driver refused, saying he was waiting for his officer," an eyewitness said.
An argument followed during which he spoke very rudely and abused the Senior Commandant, CISF, V S Gowtham and four security personnel, said a source. "He told them to speak in Kannada and said he did not understand Hindi. Following his rude behaviour, the CISF took him to the station and were keen to book a complaint against him," he added.
When this reporter visited BIAL police station, vociferous arguments were still on between the driver and a group of irate CISF cops with the airport police trying to pacify them.
Krishnamoorthy told TNIE, "I have not done anything wrong. I come here to pick up my officer daily and park the car in the same place. They are suddenly finding fault with me today (Tuesday) and I told them to speak in Kannada as I cannot understand the Hindi they were speaking. They detained me and brought me to the police station."
After a flurry of calls to the top cops at the police station, the matter was sorted out. "The driver was asked to submit a written apology for his misbehaviour and to give an undertaking he would not repeat it in future. Following that, the CISF decided not to register a formal complaint at the police station," the source added.