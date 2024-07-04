BBMP to penalise those found using banned plastic

BENGALURU: As part of International Plastic Bag Free Day, the BBMP on Wednesday created awareness about the ban on plastic and encouraged the use of cloth and paper bags. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath participated in the awareness campaign that was held at Munireddy Palya in Hebbal, which falls under BBMP East Zone. He said that single-use plastic is completely banned in the city and warned that the civic body would begin penalising those still using this banned material.

“Initially, our officials will warn citizens and vendors found using banned plastic items. If they are caught again, fines will be imposed on them,” Girinath stated.

He interacted with vendors, explaining to them about the harmful effects of plastic on the environment. He stressed the need to shift to nature-friendly alternatives. Apart from creating awareness, he distributed cloth bags among the vendors and urged them to switch to this practice, while also calling upon citizens to cultivate the habit of carrying cloth bags each time they head out of their homes.

He called upon BBMP officials to spread awareness about the plastic ban and urged traders to sell cloth bags to customers, who do not bring their own bags while shopping. He said that only with the support of citizens and traders can the plastic ban be successfully implemented.