Body of five-year-old girl discovered near KSR Bengaluru city railway station

BENGALURU: A five-year-old girl was found murdered on the footpath of the parking lot in front of the main entry of the busy KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station, on Wednesday morning. Unidentified miscreants, who are suspected to have murdered the girl elsewhere, kept the body on the footpath outside the parking lot, where many people sleep at night. Five special teams have been formed to investigate.
Deputy Inspector General of Police SD Sharanappa, who visited the spot, told TNIE, “As of now, we can rule out her murder being carried out inside the station premises. There are no major external injury marks. It looks like she was murdered elsewhere and her body brought at night and placed on the footpath outside the parking lot where many people sleep at night.”
The body was fully covered with a blanket. “When she did not get up in the morning, one of them tried waking her up. Seeing no movement, he realised she was dead and alerted the Railway Police,” he said.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) have spoken to a few eyewitnesses. One of them recalls seeing the girl with her mother at the same spot a fortnight ago.
The DIG said forensic teams visited the spot and collected samples. “It is too early to comment. We have formed five special teams to crack the case.” GRP registered a case and investigations are on.
A top officer of Railway Protection Force said they were expecting a breakthrough shortly. “There are many CCTV cameras around and we will soon find out what exactly happened,” he said. It is not possible that the murder happened inside the busy station, he said. “Investigations in cases of bodies found on railway tracks generally reveal that the murder is committed elsewhere and the body left on the tracks so that trains run over them and it appears like a train accident,” he added.
In a span of four months, bodies of three women were found inside Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli recently.