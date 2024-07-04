Body of five-year-old girl discovered near KSR Bengaluru city railway station

BENGALURU: A five-year-old girl was found murdered on the footpath of the parking lot in front of the main entry of the busy KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station, on Wednesday morning. Unidentified miscreants, who are suspected to have murdered the girl elsewhere, kept the body on the footpath outside the parking lot, where many people sleep at night. Five special teams have been formed to investigate.

Deputy Inspector General of Police SD Sharanappa, who visited the spot, told TNIE, “As of now, we can rule out her murder being carried out inside the station premises. There are no major external injury marks. It looks like she was murdered elsewhere and her body brought at night and placed on the footpath outside the parking lot where many people sleep at night.”

The body was fully covered with a blanket. “When she did not get up in the morning, one of them tried waking her up. Seeing no movement, he realised she was dead and alerted the Railway Police,” he said.