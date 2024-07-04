No hope of marriage, lovers end life in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old married man and his 20-year-old lover ended their lives by jumping into a lake in Thalaghattapura police station limits. The duo went missing on Monday, and their bodies were found in the lake on Tuesday. The man’s wife, who knew about her husband’s affair, had decided to divorce him.

The lovers were college mates at a private college in Konanakunte. Srikanth, a resident of Konanakunte, was in his third-year BCom degree, while Anjana, of Anjanapura, was a BBA student at the same college. The two were reportedly in a relationship for the past two years. The incident happened at Tulasikere, near Anjanapura, in Thalaghattapura. On Monday night, both of them left their houses. Anjana is said to have posted a video stating that they were taking the decision to end their lives as they cannot be together. They also stated that nobody is responsible for their death.

Srikanth also left a suicide note at his house. The couple went to Tulasikere and jumped in after tying their hands together. The incident came to light on Tuesday evening, after Srikanth’s body surfaced. When the authorities were fishing out the body, Anjana’s body was also found.

Their family members had filed missing complaints. Srikanth’s missing complaint was filed in Konanakunte police station while Anjana’s missing complaint was filed in Thalaghattapura police station.