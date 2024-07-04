Stress test

BENGALURU: After nearly two years of strenuous education-related stress due to the pandemic, the added pressure of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is compounding the psychological distress of students and affecting the well-being of their families.

Many students are struggling with severe anxiety, disturbed sleep, and depression related to NEET outcomes. Exams are a fundamental part of student life, but for some, the pressure to perform can escalate into significant psychological distress, including depression and anxiety.

The constant uncertainty surrounding NEET schedules and procedures takes a significant toll on students’ mental health. This ambiguity breeds anxiety, making it difficult for students to manage their studies effectively when exam dates and formats change, leading to feelings of helplessness and a lack of control.

Fear of the unknown can turn into anxiety, causing excessive worry, trouble concentrating, and physical symptoms like a racing heart and shortness of breath. In some cases, this unrelenting pressure can spiral into depression, characterised by feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, and a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed.

The pressure on students also stems from external factors like societal expectations and family demands, making exams feel like a measure of self-worth. The fear of failure can be crippling, leading to negative self-talk and a loss of confidence. Perfectionism further fuels anxiety and feelings of inadequacy, as students set unrealistic expectations for themselves.