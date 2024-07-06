Bengaluru: 133 bike taxis seized in special drive

BENGALURU: Cracking down on bike taxis, which have been banned from operating on the road, the transport department officials seized 133 two-wheelers, including 29 electric bikes, on Friday.

The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations had staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the transport department to look into their demands, including enforcing the ban on bike taxis.

Following this, the department conducted a special drive by forming special squads across the city. The squads booked 133 vehicles that were plying without authorisation, said Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement - South).