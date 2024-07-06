Bengaluru flyer from Dubai in dock for smuggling 1.1 kg gold in underwear

BENGALURU: Airports Customs officials have foiled a bid by a 23-year-old Bengalurean to smuggle 1.1 kg of gold from Dubai to Bengaluru on Wednesday by concealing them in semi-solid paste form inside one of the two underwears he was wearing.

An Emirates airline staffer, who connived in the venture by collecting it from the flyer and concealing in inside a pantry in the airport, has been suspended.

Both men have been arrested and booked, said Customs sources. The value of the 1092.5 gm of smuggled gold stands at over Rs 77. 57 lakh.

The smuggler (name withheld by Customs) resides in Bommanahalli and had travelled abroad for the first time, said a Customs source. “He had arrived by EK 566 from Dubai to Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on July 3. After the Immigration clearance, he passed through the Green Channel. His behaviour was very suspicious and based on spot profiling, officials detained him,” said a source.

The passenger was subjected to advanced frisking and he was found to be wearing two underwears, which appeared to have special pouches inside. “He was subjected to further questioning by officials when he admitted that he had smuggled the gold by concealing them inside the lining of the blue underwear he was wearing. The semi-solid paste gold was kept in two rectangular white-taped packets inside a specially designed pouch inside the lining,” the source explained.