Bengaluru: Three-year-old sexually assaulted by female teacher, say her parents

BENGALURU: A three-year-old girl is said to have been sexually assaulted by her female school teacher. The incident occurred at a private school in Anwar Layout in KG Halli police station limits in the city.

The victim is said to have started crying while attending nature’s call and even while passing motion.

When asked by her mother, she started saying ‘ma’am’ did a bad touch. The victim was taught about good touch and bad touch by her mother. The accused teacher is said to have been repeatedly hurting the girl with her fingers. The parents, after seeing injuries in the private parts of their daughter, took her to hospital.

The complainant is the girl’s 27-year-old father residing at Venkateshpura in KG Halli. The girl’s father is a butcher, while the mother is a homemaker. The girl, a nursery student, is said to be going to the school since June 6.

“Some ten days after attending school, she refused to go, telling her mother that she has a severe pain in her private parts. But the parents did not take it seriously. On Wednesday, the girl went to school in the morning around 9.30 and returned home at 12.30 pm. Around 2 pm, she started crying in pain, unable to attend nature’s call. When she was asked about the teacher’s name, the victim only said it was a ‘ma’am’ as she did not know the name. She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Frazer Town. The victim was later treated as an outpatient at Vanivilas Hospital,” said the police, referring to the complaint.