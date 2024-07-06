Bengaluru: Three-year-old sexually assaulted by female teacher, say her parents
BENGALURU: A three-year-old girl is said to have been sexually assaulted by her female school teacher. The incident occurred at a private school in Anwar Layout in KG Halli police station limits in the city.
The victim is said to have started crying while attending nature’s call and even while passing motion.
When asked by her mother, she started saying ‘ma’am’ did a bad touch. The victim was taught about good touch and bad touch by her mother. The accused teacher is said to have been repeatedly hurting the girl with her fingers. The parents, after seeing injuries in the private parts of their daughter, took her to hospital.
The complainant is the girl’s 27-year-old father residing at Venkateshpura in KG Halli. The girl’s father is a butcher, while the mother is a homemaker. The girl, a nursery student, is said to be going to the school since June 6.
“Some ten days after attending school, she refused to go, telling her mother that she has a severe pain in her private parts. But the parents did not take it seriously. On Wednesday, the girl went to school in the morning around 9.30 and returned home at 12.30 pm. Around 2 pm, she started crying in pain, unable to attend nature’s call. When she was asked about the teacher’s name, the victim only said it was a ‘ma’am’ as she did not know the name. She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Frazer Town. The victim was later treated as an outpatient at Vanivilas Hospital,” said the police, referring to the complaint.
The father has provided medical treatment records to the police. They show that the girl was taken to the hospital at 6 pm on Wednesday. As it was a medico-legal case, the hospital reported it to the police. The complaint was registered early on Thursday.
“We are verifying the claims made by the complainant. The 50-year-old teacher against whom the allegations are levelled is cooperating in the investigations and is claiming innocence. The case is still under investigation,” said the police. A case under different sections of POCSO Act has been registered against the teacher.