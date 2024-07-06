Event discusses dengue challenges, threats in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To unite students, organisations, and local governments to address the city’s health burdens, the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) collaborated with Bengaluru Science and Technology Cluster (BeST) to host the ‘I Am OneHealth’ festival on Friday.

The event, conducted at the museum, emphasised the challenges and threats posed by dengue. The event was conducted in the presence of chief guests K Sajoo Bhaskaran, Executive Committee member of VITM and other dignitaries.

Prof Shannon B, Global Director of Echo Network, stressed the importance of community involvement in preventing dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases during the launch of the ‘IAmOneHealth’ website. The event demonstrated a unified approach involving governmental bodies, NGOs, and local communities to safeguard public health.

1 more dengue death in Hassan

The death toll due to dengue touched 4 in Hassan district with a 8-year-old girl from Doddahalli, Holenarasipur taluk, succumbing at a private hospital in Mysuru on Friday. The girl, identified as Samrudi, was first admitted to HIMS Hospital in Hassan and later shifted to Mysuru. ZP CEO BR Poornima and district health and family welfare officer Dr Shivaswamy visited the village and consoled the kin of the deceased.