Bengaluru Short Play Festival: Short & Impactful

BENGALURU: Touted as one of its kind, the Bengaluru Short Play Festival(BSPF) is back with its fourth edition. Organised by Pravara Theatre in collaboration with Ashvaghosha Theatre Trust, the final round of the festival is going to happen on July 13. Keeping with the theme of equality, this year this festival aims to provide a platform to showcase impactful short plays. “We usually look for a relevant theme in today’s society, and this year we thought of going with the theme of equality. Equality has been a topic of discussion for years, only the context we use it in has become broader,” says Hanu Ramasanjeeva, founder of Pravara Theatre.

The festival started with the first round of the competition on June 30, with participation from 15 teams. “Seven teams have been selected by the jury for the finale. Six were supposed to be selected but all of them were good so we included the seventh,” says

Ramasanjeeva, added, “All the seven teams selected have a different story on equality. They explore topics like LGBTQ issues, gender inequality and societal inequalities which we tend to ignore in our everyday routine.”

Having its inaugural festival in 2021, the festival has created a niche for itself. “The stories have to be original and all the selected plays will be premiered on the day of the finale,” he says. The festival has the categories of best play (jury choice), best play (audience choice), and best director, among others.

(The Bengaluru Short Play Festival will be held at KEA Prabhath Rangamandira, Basaveshwaranagar on July 13)