Biker’s body fished out of drain after 40-hour search

BENGALURU: After more than 40 hours of search operations by the fire police departments, the body of a biker, who fell into a stormwater drain near RR Nagar gate, was fished out on Sunday morning. The deceased, Hemant Kumar (26), met with an accident around 11 pm on Friday. Kumar, a resident of Bapuji Nagar who was heading home after work, fell through the four-ft-wide gap into the drain after his bike rammed a road divider. Following the incident, passersby alerted the Jnanabharathi police.

Police said that after 40 hours of search, Kumar’s body was found and recovered on Sunday, around 9.30 am, and sent to Victoria Hospital. Around 20 fire and police personnel were part of the search operation.

An officer suspected that Kumar was drunk and over-speeding, which caused him to fall into the drain, while his two-wheeler and footwear remained on the road. Earlier, a missing case was registered at Jnanabharathi police station, based on Kumar’s family’s complaint, which had now been transferred to the Jnanabharathi traffic police.