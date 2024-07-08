Karnataka: Get ready, you may have to pay Rs 500 fine for not keeping your place clean

BENGALURU: In response to the rising cases of dengue in the cities, the health department has suggested civic authorities and urban local bodies levy a fine of Rs 500 on those property owners who fail to keep their premises clean. An official order is expected to be issued soon by the BBMP and other urban local bodies.

Under the current regulations for preventing and controlling mosquito breeding, as well as eradicating malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, municipal corporations, including the BBMP, can impose a maximum penalty of only Rs 50 on property owners who create environments conducive for mosquito breeding.

The decision to increase the fine from Rs 50 to Rs 500 was made during a recent meeting chaired by the Health Minister.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, which focused on controlling the spread of dengue in the state. Rao deemed the current fine too low, noting that such a minimal penalty might result in people not taking the action seriously. A request was made to the civic bodies to increase the penalty and issue the order soon.

BBMP officials confirmed the proposal to increase the fine and further ensured that several teams have been formed to visit approximately 14 lakh houses in the city to raise awareness about dengue. They added that higher penalties would also encourage people to be more mindful, as these measures are essential for their safety.