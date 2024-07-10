Now on, early release of convicts thrice a year in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: As per directions of the Supreme Court, from now on, early release of select convicts from prisons across the state will be granted thrice a year, instead of the earlier two, said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

He was speaking at a program for the premature release of 77 prisoners from seven central prisons across the state, held at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara on Tuesday.

“We were releasing convicts with good conduct on a premature basis only on two occasions every year. However, following the SC guidelines, we will release convicts with good conduct thrice a year,” Dr Parameshwara said adding that since 2015, Karnataka has released 2,144 convicts from various prisons.

Calling upon prisoners to reform and maintain good conduct so that they too can be released early, the minister lauded the prison staff and said it’s because of their efforts that Bengaluru Central Prison has been declared the cleanest prison in India.

DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) Malini Krishnamurthy shared information about various development works going on in various prisons in the state. “We will deploy 100 drone cameras to improve vigil and staff are being trained on this. We are planning to deploy AI tech in baggage and full-body scanners. A new building, which can accommodate 1,128 prisoners, is coming up at Parappana Agrahara prison,” the officer said.

Responding to demands placed by the DGP, Parameshwara said they will take all measures, including filling vacant posts in prisons.

Speaking on the occasion, Damesh, who was released after being behind bars for 15 years, said it is a rebirth for him and he will lead the rest of his life as a good citizen and a family man.

During the event, the President’s Correctional Service Medal for 2022 was awarded to four prison personnel and the Chief Minister’s Medal for 2023 to 14 personnel.