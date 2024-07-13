Karnataka: Miscreants steal SUV’s wheels from Congress MLA Deshpande’s farmhouse

BENGALURU: Miscreants have stolen four mag wheels from a brand new sports utility vehicle (SUV) at former minister and Haliyal Congress MLA RV Deshpande’s farmhouse near Dasanapura off the Bengaluru-Tumakuru Main Road last Saturday.

The accused have stolen the wheels by placing bricks under all the four rims. The theft happened despite round-the-clock security. The senior politician’s son has a car dealership and has showrooms at three different locations in the city. The farmhouse is used as the stockyard for the four-wheelers that are brought from the car company’s Bidadi plant.

AS Harish, who is in charge of the stockyard, has filed a complaint with the Madanayakanahalli police. Deshpande’s farmhouse is located near Aluru cricket stadium in Bengaluru North taluk.

Deshapande’s son Prasad R Deshpande is a car automobile dealer and has showrooms, including on the International Airport Road and Hebbal. The farmhouse has six security guards who work shift-wise throughout the day.

“Miscreants have removed the mag wheels from the SUV. The theft that happened between 10 pm and 8am came to light when the security supervisor was on rounds in the stockyard. The cost of the stolen wheels is estimated around Rs 1 lakh.

The accused are yet to be arrested. This is the second time a similar incident has happened. Two years back, miscreants stole tyres from two four-wheelers. We are not ruling out the possibility of the handiwork of an insider. Despite round-the-clock guards, outsiders can still enter premises as the height of the compound wall is very small,” the police said.

The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case under BNS.