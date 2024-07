Kenyan national held at Bengaluru airport for possession of cocaine worth Rs 30 cr

BENGALURU: A Kenyan national was arrested at the international airport here after she was allegedly found in possession of cocaine worth Rs 30 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The arrest was made based on specific intelligence received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of Bengaluru zonal unit, they said.

According to officials, the Kenyan national who travelled from Doha to Bengaluru on Friday by an Indigo flight was intercepted at Bengaluru airport by officers of DRI after elaborate surveillance.

On detailed examination of the passenger's baggage, packets containing off-white coloured powdered substance, weighing three kgs valued at 30 crore were found to be concealed in the false bottom of the check-in luggage, a senior official said.

"The powdered substance, was tested positive for Cocaine as per field testing kit. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress," he said.