Bengaluru: Cops seek information on accused for girl’s murder

BENGALURU: The railway police have sought information on two accused in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl whose body was found in the parking lot of the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station on July 3.

Investigations revealed that victim Mariam’s mother Heena alias Kaali and her paramour Raja alias Mani Kanta committed the murder. Police said Heena and Raja were into beggary and both are absconding.

Those who have any information about them can alert the police on the following phone numbers: 9480802113, 9480802102, 9480802140. The details of the informers will be kept confidential and they will be suitably rewarded.