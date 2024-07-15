Make the time

When one views life with a certain gravitas, only then does the narrative of where we are ultimately headed to, emerge. I have decided to let things organically come into my space. I was trained to be ambitious, a non-quitter and the best. As I grow older, these things aren’t as important to me. I refused two movies with big banners because I felt it would give me no artistic satisfaction though the remuneration would be great.

Everyone asks me when I would be performing as a stand-up comedian again and my answer is that now I’d rather see other artistes perform. I want to do things at my own pace now. I am currently on a holiday in Sri Lanka where all I want to do is lie on the beach and soak up the sun. No mad rushing around to tourist spots and buying junk. I am going to enjoy my children and my munchkin and capture pulchritudinous photographs with my eyes.

These are rare and splendid times not to be wasted on blather and piffle!

I have been busy finishing up work that I had procrastinated long enough on, but I couldn’t miss the Moroccan Food Festival at The Oberoi! Two Moroccan chefs from Marrakech were visiting to treat us to some superlative food from the country.

The table of diners comprised of well-travelled and discerning gourmands and after we finished marvelling at the prodigious entry of the all-mighty tagine with its offering of fish, meat and couscous, we settled down to the serious business of imbibing Madeira and exchanging adventure stories. Truly a Marrakech-type evening!

I made time for another glorious dinner at Far and East – a fabulous Pan-Asian restaurant with scintillating Japanese food – at The Four Seasons Hotel. Nothing disappointed…the food, the service, the ambience and the company were on-point.

I have noticed, that ‘silent people have the loudest minds’.

(The writer’s views are personal)