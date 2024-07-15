Monsoon: Go-to comfort foods to lean on during sick days

BENGALURU: Who doesn’t love the monsoon? Coming after months of scorching summer, this spell of rain is a perfect time to sink into your favourite couch and nurse a cup of warm tea. Some do it out of a fascination for the weather and the lush greenery outside. Others, however, retreat to it as a means to get ‘over the weather’. You see, monsoon is also a season of sickness, with colds, coughs and digestive issues becoming quite common.

“The increased humidity and moisture can promote the growth of bacteria and viruses, making us prone to infections and seasonal ailments,” warns Dr Nydin Poulin, the chief dietitian at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi. That’s why it’s essential to be mindful of our diet during this time.

“Eating fresh, hot, home-cooked meals helps prevent infections. Avoiding street food and easily contaminated foods like leafy vegetables and seafood further protect our health,” Dr Poulin adds.

Dr Manju P George, the chief dietitian of VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, while seconding this, also suggests including herbs and spices, nuts and sprouts and fish/chicken dishes prepared in less oil in the diet to maintain fitness during the rains. “Drinks or dishes with ginger, garlic, turmeric, pepper, lemon, tulsi, mint, cinnamon, cumin and coriander are instrumental in beating illnesses. It can be incorporated in the form of different types of flavoured tea (without milk), as soups, and as salad ingredients,” she says.