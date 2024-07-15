Seeing beyond: Art as a tool to hone your skills

BENGALURU: Art can mean many things to different people – a medium to find peace or to see life from different perspectives. For New York-based Amy Herman, an art historian, art is also a tool to sharpen observation, analysis, and communication skills.

For 20 years, Herman, who also practised law, has been using art in this unique way. People often wonder what exactly she does. “I’m both a lawyer and an art historian. While I didn’t enjoy practising law, I didn’t want to waste my legal education. So, 20 years ago, I created a company that combines the practical aspects of law and art history. My company, The Art of Perception, focuses on training leaders across various professions – from intelligence agents to police officers, surgeons, nurses, and teachers – on how to use art to enhance their observation and perception skills,” explains Herman, who was recently in the city.

She emphasises that she is not teaching art history. “I’m using art as a tool and providing a different lens through which they can view their work. In my sessions, I show them things they’ve never seen before, to sharpen their sense of critical inquiry. This means exploring how they ask questions, solve problems, and communicate effectively with their stakeholders,” she adds.