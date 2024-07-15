Seeing beyond: Art as a tool to hone your skills

BENGALURU: Art can mean many things to different people – a medium to find peace or to see life from different perspectives. For New York-based Amy Herman, an art historian, art is also a tool to sharpen observation, analysis, and communication skills.
For 20 years, Herman, who also practised law, has been using art in this unique way. People often wonder what exactly she does. “I’m both a lawyer and an art historian. While I didn’t enjoy practising law, I didn’t want to waste my legal education. So, 20 years ago, I created a company that combines the practical aspects of law and art history. My company, The Art of Perception, focuses on training leaders across various professions – from intelligence agents to police officers, surgeons, nurses, and teachers – on how to use art to enhance their observation and perception skills,” explains Herman, who was recently in the city.
She emphasises that she is not teaching art history. “I’m using art as a tool and providing a different lens through which they can view their work. In my sessions, I show them things they’ve never seen before, to sharpen their sense of critical inquiry. This means exploring how they ask questions, solve problems, and communicate effectively with their stakeholders,” she adds.
When people usually speak about art, they often think of historical art pieces. “The way I use art is not about its substance or history. I’m not saying, ‘This is Monet.’ Instead, I get to the heart of the matter and ask, ‘What do you see here?’ The artist and the period become almost irrelevant,” says Herman, an International Board Member for the Museum of Art and Photography.
Developing a skillset to look at the world from a new perspective is not new, but Herman feels it is crucial to bring awareness about it. “I’m not teaching anything new. I’m just bringing to the forefront what they already have but might not be fully aware of,” she says, adding that she started her journey after seeing the success of a similar programme at Yale University.
“After I stopped practising law, I went to work at an art museum in New York City. While I was there, I heard about a programme at Yale University where they took medical students and doctors out of their medical environment and brought them to an art museum.
They taught them to observe and analyse works of art to enhance their observational skills for better patient care. This programme was very successful, and with Yale’s permission, I started a similar programme in New York City with a local medical school,” says Herman, adding that she also gives sessions to corporate professionals.